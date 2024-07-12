Anti-Trump, Uniparty Leader Karl Rove Endorses North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum for Trump’s VP

Anti-Trump Uniparty leader Karl Rove has endorsed North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum as former President Donald Trump’s running mate for the upcoming election.

The endorsement came on Thursday, just days before the Republican National Convention is set to take place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin next week.

Trump has yet to officially announce his choice for vice president. On June 23, Trump told the media that he made his selection, but said that he had not shared his pick with anyone, including the presumptive nominee.

On June 21, NBC reported that President Trump had narrowed his VP search to Vance, Burgum, and Rubio.

On July 8, Trump confirmed to Sean Hannity that Vance, Burgum, and Rubio were under consideration.

On June 16, J.D. Vance convincingly won a VP preference straw poll conducted by Richard Baris at Turning Point USA. Among the 1,986 attendees polled, Vance received 43% of the vote.

Tim Scott received 15%. Doug Burgum and Marco Rubio each received 7%. However, the Turning Point faction represents only part of Trump’s coalition.

Turning Point favors the populist Vance, but Burgum boasts executive experience in the private sector and as governor. Vance, Burgum, and Rubio spoke against Trump in recent years but reconciled with the President.

Per the Trump campaign, President Trump’s VP announcement will come as soon as the first day of the RNC Convention, July 15.

According to Breitbart, Karl Rove has officially endorsed North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum as former President Donald Trump’s ideal vice-presidential candidate.

“Doug Burgum is not only the safe pick, but also gives him some advantage in that he’s got a successful governor, who’s the governor of the second-largest energy producing state in the union,” Rove explained. “If you want to make energy an issue in the campaign, who better than that? But I’m with Josh. I think we’re — we got to think about Donald Trump as not just simply the former president and potentially future president the United States, but the executive producer of The Apprentice,” he said, explaining there “may be a couple of twists and turns before this thing is all done.”

Rove’s endorsement of Burgum may complicate Trump’s decision-making process. Dubbed as the “kiss of death,” Rove’s support is seen by many as a liability due to his contentious standing within the party and his previous criticisms of Trump’s administration.

Burgum has also received an endorsement from another Never-Trump figure, Governor Spencer Cox (R-UT).

In a recent interview with CNN’s The Source, RINO Utah Governor Spencer Cox declared his refusal to vote for Donald Trump in the upcoming election.

This marks the third time Cox has taken such a stance, having previously refrained from supporting Trump in both 2016 and 2020.

Cox also expressed anticipation regarding who Trump will choose as vice president, suggesting that it could change his perspective in the upcoming election.

“I’m very anxious for who he picks as vice president. That’s going to make a big difference, I think certainly for me. I think Governor Burgum is an incredible leader. I think he’s somebody who could actually help to unite the party and lead us into November with President Trump.”

During the CPAC last year, President Trump promised to move the party forward from the old, weak RINO leadership.