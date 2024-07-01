American Military Bases in Europe Under Heightened Alert ‘FPCON Charlie’ Over Possible Terrorist Attacks

American bases all around Europe have upgraded their security measures after the threat level increased to a level not seen in a decade, which would imply that the Pentagon has received an ‘active-reliable threat’.

ABC News reported:

“The alert level of Force Protection Condition (FPCON) “Charlie” was put in place over the weekend, according to two U.S. officials.

According to the U.S. Army, Charlie is the second highest state of alert that ‘applies when an incident occurs or intelligence is received indicating some form of terrorist action or targeting against personnel or facilities is likely’.”

U.S. European Command says it constantly assesses ‘a variety of factors’ on security and safety.

“‘For operational security reasons, we will not get into specific measures, but we remain vigilant’, EUCOM wrote, in part.”

Service members are asked to ‘be more vigilant and keep a lower profile’ due to threats detected across the region.

Associated Press reported:

“U.S. European Command said in a statement Sunday that a ‘variety of factors play into the safety of U.S. military community abroad’.”

Force protection Charlie is activated whenever ‘an incident occurs or intelligence is received indicating that some form of terrorist action or targeting against personnel or facilities is likely’.

“Raising the threat level to Charlie means additional security measures will be in place at U.S. military installations, but it’s up to each commander’s discretion to determine what those measures are. It also means service members and their families who are living in each community should be more aware of their surroundings and maintain a lower profile, one of the officials said.”

Newsweek reported:

“U.S. Army garrison in Stuttgart, Germany, where U.S. European Command (EUCOM) is headquartered, issued a community-wide elevated alert level to Force Protection Condition (FPCON) ‘Charlie’ on Sunday until further notice. The alert status aims to ensure readiness and rapid response capabilities for any potential threats in the region.”

Personnel in the Stuttgart base say that ‘a variety of services would be affected’ because of the increased threat level.

“In addition to the garrison in Stuttgart, the Charlie level alert is also in place at the Aviano Air Base in Italy, according to Stars and Stripes.”

