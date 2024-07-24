“Allahu Akbar!” – Pro-Hamas Agitators Torch American Flags and Effigies of Netanyahu in DC Following His Speech to Congress (VIDEO)

Credit: The Telegraph

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a fiery address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress today which caused thousands of pro-Hamas protesters to descend on DC.

Things soon grew violent even before his speech as agitators attacked police officers even before his speech who desperately tried to defend themselves by deploying pepper spray.

The despicable anti-Semites then caused even more chaos at Union Station after Netanyahu’s speech when they started ripping down American flags and replacing them with Palestinian flags outside the Union Station.

Park Police finally took action and saved one flag while making arrests. The agitators then chased after the police in a fit of rage while chanting, “Let them go!” Let them go!”

Cops were once again forced to deploy pepper spray to disperse the crowd.

Not satisfied with merely tearing down Old Glory, pro-Hamas losers sought to set her ablaze while screaming, “Burn that sh*t!” and “Allahu Akbar!” No police were in sight to stop this.

Effigies of Netanyahu were also torched during the riot. Again, the police were AWOL.

The New York Post reported at one point a man dashed tried to rescue a burnt American flag, but was chased by people yelling “Get him!” and “Get the white guy!” before he managed to escape.

Photo of author
Cullen Linebarger

You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 