After Floating Shrapnel Conspiracy Theory, FBI Now Says a Bullet Struck President Trump’s Ear – Trump Responds

by

The FBI is now saying Trump’s ear was indeed struck by a bullet on July 13 after a gunman opened fire on him during his Butler, Pennsylvania rally.

“What struck former President Trump in the ear was a bullet, whether whole or fragmented into smaller pieces, fired from the deceased subject’s rifle,” the FBI said in its statement.

“The FBI’s Shooting Reconstruction Team continues to examine evidence from the scene, including bullet fragments, and the investigation remains ongoing.”

President Trump responded.

“I assume that’s the best apology that we’ll get from Director Wray, but it is fully accepted!” Trump said on Truth Social.

On Thursday, FBI Director Christopher Wray floated the fake news media’s conspiracy theory that Trump’s ear may have been hit by shrapnel.

“There’s some question about whether or not it’s a bullet or shrapnel,” Wray said to Jim Jordan on Thursday.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 