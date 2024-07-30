Acting Secret Service Director Deflects After He is Confronted About Sniper’s Email Warning Another Assassination Attempt Against Trump Could be Imminent

Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe Jr. testified before the Senate Judiciary and Homeland Security and Government Affairs committees on Tuesday about the agency’s failures that led to the attempted assassination against President Trump.

Rowe is a partisan Democrat. He worked for Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

FYI, Acting Secret Service Director Ronald L. Rowe, Jr. worked for: 1. Obama White House 2. Senate Judiciary Chairman Pat Leahy (D-VT) Don't let him pretend he is a career, non-partisan law-enforcement official. He's a former partisan Democrat staffer. https://t.co/7959nOqUNy pic.twitter.com/sFxq1TZnmm — Mike Davis (@mrddmia) July 30, 2024

GOP Senator Marsha Blackburn (TN) asked Rowe about an email from a sniper warning about another assassination attempt due to poor agency leadership.

A counter sniper sent an email Monday night to the entire Uniformed Division (not agents) saying he will not stop speaking out until high-level supervisors are either fired or removed from their current positions.

The counter sniper said the agency “SHOULD expect another assassination attempt” before November and complained that he is no longer proud to be a USSS counter sniper after leadership failed to protect President Trump on July 13.

“This agency NEEDS to change,” the sniper wrote in the email obtained by RealClearPolitics reporter Susan Crabtree. “If not now, WHEN? “The NEXT assassination in 30 days?”

“Sadly we have fallen short for YEARS,” the counter sniper wrote. “We just look good doing it. I have conveyed these thoughts to not only supervisors (to include the current Captain of CS, but those responsible for training us (SOTS/CS). Only to be brushed off as those with less experience somehow knew more than me.”

EXCLUSIVE: A Secret Service counter sniper sent an email Monday night to the entire Uniformed Division (not agents) saying he will not stop speaking out until "5 high-level supervisors (1 down) are either fired or removed from their current positions." The counter sniper… pic.twitter.com/0dg99EESQk — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) July 30, 2024

Senator Blackburn asked Ronald Rowe about the sniper’s email warning that another assassination attempt could be imminent.

Rowe deflected and refused to answer Blackburn’s questions.

