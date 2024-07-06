ABC News Pundits React in Horror to Biden Interview With Stephanopoulos: ‘Aging is Not Like a Broken Bone – It Doesn’t Get Better’ (VIDEO)

by

Joe Biden did his much talked about interview with George Stephanopoulos on ABC News tonight and it was a worst case scenario for Democrats.

While Biden did not make any flubs that would force him out of the race, he still came across as old, feeble and out of touch with the reality of the election, meaning that he is just as weak a candidate as he was yesterday and he is not dropping out. Democrats are stuck with him.

After the interview was over, Stephanopoulos went to his fellow ABC News pundits for comment.

The looks on their faces said it all. Look at this. They look like they’re at a funeral.

Martha Raddatz commented that this did nothing to calm fears about Biden’s age and that voters will only scrutinize him even more, every time he makes an appearance. She says that unlike a broken bone, age doesn’t get better. Watch below and note the sheer panic in her tone.

Next up was Jon Karl who also said that Biden did nothing to calm the fears of Democrat voters. He goes on to say this this interview raised new fears because Biden is unwilling to admit, or is unaware, that he is losing this election. That he doesn’t even seem to be aware of his own poll numbers. Watch:

Former George W. Bush spokesman Ari Fleischer offered this analysis.

It is difficult to see how panicked Democrats could get Biden to step aside at this point and if this goes on for even a few more weeks, it will be too late.

Photo of author
Mike LaChance
Mike LaChance has been covering higher education and politics for Legal Insurrection since 2012. Since 2008 he has contributed work to the Gateway Pundit, Daily Caller, Breitbart, the Center for Security Policy, the Washington Free Beacon, and Ricochet. He has also written for American Lookout, Townhall, and Twitchy.

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.