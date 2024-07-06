ABC News Pundits React in Horror to Biden Interview With Stephanopoulos: ‘Aging is Not Like a Broken Bone – It Doesn’t Get Better’ (VIDEO)

Joe Biden did his much talked about interview with George Stephanopoulos on ABC News tonight and it was a worst case scenario for Democrats.

While Biden did not make any flubs that would force him out of the race, he still came across as old, feeble and out of touch with the reality of the election, meaning that he is just as weak a candidate as he was yesterday and he is not dropping out. Democrats are stuck with him.

After the interview was over, Stephanopoulos went to his fellow ABC News pundits for comment.

The looks on their faces said it all. Look at this. They look like they’re at a funeral.

When George cut to the team…their faces. pic.twitter.com/xOB3fUTi3r — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) July 6, 2024

Martha Raddatz commented that this did nothing to calm fears about Biden’s age and that voters will only scrutinize him even more, every time he makes an appearance. She says that unlike a broken bone, age doesn’t get better. Watch below and note the sheer panic in her tone.

WATCH: ABC’s Martha Raddatz in the wake of Joe Biden’s disastrous clean up attempt of an interview with George Stephanopoulos: “Aging is not like a broken bone. It doesn't get better.” pic.twitter.com/lydcLp8Rv5 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 6, 2024

Next up was Jon Karl who also said that Biden did nothing to calm the fears of Democrat voters. He goes on to say this this interview raised new fears because Biden is unwilling to admit, or is unaware, that he is losing this election. That he doesn’t even seem to be aware of his own poll numbers. Watch:

ABC's Jonathan Karl reports that Democrats are panicking that Joe Biden is in denial that he is on track to lose the election. pic.twitter.com/mOuOlSsnzR — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) July 6, 2024

Former George W. Bush spokesman Ari Fleischer offered this analysis.

This interview was the worst of all worlds for the Ds. Biden committed no real flubs. He didn’t do anything to force himself out of the race. But he appears old, weak, tentative and he’s losing to Trump. So Biden will dig in and stay. The Ds are stuck. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) July 6, 2024

It is difficult to see how panicked Democrats could get Biden to step aside at this point and if this goes on for even a few more weeks, it will be too late.