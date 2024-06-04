WW3 WATCH: Kremlin Warns U.S. of ‘Fatal Consequences’ as Biden Greenlights Missile Strikes on Russian Mainland

The Kremlin has warned the United States is facing potentially “fatal consequences” after the Biden regime greenlighted Ukrainian missile strikes on targets within the Russian mainland.

“I would like to warn American leaders against miscalculations that could have fatal consequences,” Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said, according to the Russian state news agency RIA. “For unknown reasons, they underestimate the seriousness of the rebuff they may receive.”

“I urge these figures (in the U.S.) … to spend some of their time, which they apparently spend on some kind of video games, judging by the lightness of their approach, on studying what was said in detail by Putin,” Ryabkov said, adding that Putin had given “a very significant warning and it must be taken with the utmost seriousness.”

“Constant escalation can lead to serious consequences,” Putin told reporters in Tashkent last week. “If these serious consequences occur in Europe, how will the United States behave, bearing in mind our parity in the field of strategic weapons?”

Last week, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed that the White House had granted approval for Ukraine to use U.S.-supplied weapons against targets within Russian territory, specifically near the border close to Kharkiv.

However, Blinken insisted this authorization was given solely for the purpose of defending Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, which is situated around 18 miles from Russia and has been enduring relentless and escalating attacks, including frequent airstrikes.

“The hallmark of our engagement, our support for Ukraine over these more than two years has been to adapt and adjust as necessary to meet what’s actually going on on the battlefield, to make sure Ukraine has what it needs, when it needs it, to do that deliberately and effectively,” Blinken said during a recent press conference. “And that’s exactly what we’re doing in response to what we’ve now seen in and around the Kharkiv region.”

“Over the past few weeks, Ukraine came to us and asked for authorization to use weapons that we’re providing to defend against this aggression, including against Russian forces that are amassing on the Russian side of the border and then attacking into Ukraine,” he continued. “And that went right to the [U.S.] president. And, as you’ve heard, he’s approved the use of our weapons for that purpose.”

The risk of escalation and potentially catastrophic consequences comes despite reports that Putin is open to agreeing a ceasefire agreement with Ukraine along current battle lines, an outcome that he believes he can sell to the Russian people. However, western leaders are simply not interested and the war is expected to continue for the forseeable future.