WTH? AOC Makes Bizarre Entrance with Cardi B Blasting and Spazzes Out at Jamaal Bowman Rally in the Bronx (VIDEO)

Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made a bizarre entrance at Jamaal Bowman’s rally in the Bronx on Saturday.

Democrat Jamaal Bowman held a rally with washed up Communists Bernie Sanders and AOC ahead of Tuesday’s primary.

Bowman’s challenger, George Latimer, has raised more than $14 million of outside money in his fight for New York’s 16th congressional district.

Meanwhile, Jamaal Bowman has only raised $1.9 million outside money in this year’s Democrat primary race.

AOC came out on stage to a Cardi B rap song.

Some of the Cardi B lyrics: “Ho*s better lower they tone when they spittin’. B*tches is washed, soap on the dishes,”

“They was just in my DMs, ain’t no trustin’ these sl*ts. I’m about to call up Diamond, b*tch, knuck if you buck.”

“Let’s go Bronx! Are you ready to fight!?” AOC shouted. “Are you ready to take this borough back?”

WATCH:

AOC went on a screaming rant about taking the country back.

WATCH:

