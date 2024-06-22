WTH? AOC Makes Bizarre Entrance with Cardi B Blasting and Spazzes Out at Jamaal Bowman Rally in the Bronx (VIDEO)

Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made a bizarre entrance at Jamaal Bowman’s rally in the Bronx on Saturday.
Democrat Jamaal Bowman held a rally with washed up Communists Bernie Sanders and AOC ahead of Tuesday’s primary.
Bowman’s challenger, George Latimer, has raised more than $14 million of outside money in his fight for New York’s 16th congressional district.
Meanwhile, Jamaal Bowman has only raised $1.9 million outside money in this year’s Democrat primary race.
AOC came out on stage to a Cardi B rap song.
Some of the Cardi B lyrics: “Ho*s better lower they tone when they spittin’. B*tches is washed, soap on the dishes,”
“They was just in my DMs, ain’t no trustin’ these sl*ts. I’m about to call up Diamond, b*tch, knuck if you buck.”
“Let’s go Bronx! Are you ready to fight!?” AOC shouted. “Are you ready to take this borough back?”
WATCH:
NEW: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez makes a bizarre entrance with 'Enough' by Cardi B blasting out of the speakers at Jamaal Bowman's rally in the Bronx.
AOC was seen jumping up and down to the music as it rang out:
"Ho*s better lower they tone when they spittin'. B*tches is washed,… pic.twitter.com/b1MQVD9wrt
— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 22, 2024
AOC went on a screaming rant about taking the country back.
WATCH:
NEW: AOC goes on screaming rant and knocks over her mic while talking about taking “this country back” as Cardi B music blasts in the background.
Someone may need to do a wellness check on this woman.
The footage shared by @ScooterCasterNY shows AOC campaigning for… pic.twitter.com/4BLJFImH8D
— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 22, 2024