“Threat to American Democracy” – AOC Attacks the First Amendment, Throws a Fit Over ‘Outside Money’ Raised to Unseat Jamaal Bowman

Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY) on Sunday threw a tantrum over ‘outside’ money raised to unseat Democrat Jamaal Bowman.

Bowman’s challenger, George Latimer, has raised more than $14 million of outside money in his fight for New York’s 16th congressional district.

Meanwhile, Jamaal Bowman has only raised $1.9 million outside money in this year’s Democrat primary race.

Cryptocurrency group FairShake out with a $2 million media buy hitting Jamaal Bowman in the #NY16 Democratic primary, w/outside spending now at nearly $16.5M ($1.9M benefiting Bowman, $14.6M benefiting Latimer) https://t.co/wulIb0uF28 pic.twitter.com/ibAAHMTnR1 — Rob Pyers (@rpyers) June 16, 2024

The knives are out for Jamaal Bowman in NY’s 16th district which includes parts of the Bronx after he was charged for pulling the fire alarm during a crucial vote in the House.

Recall that insurrectionist Jamaal Bowman was caught on camera pulling the fire alarm in the Cannon building after Democrats unsuccessfully tried to adjourn the House of Representatives and go home hours before a government shutdown last September.

Bowman tore down emergency exit signs before he pulled the fire alarm in an effort to obstruct a crucial vote.

NEW FOOTAGE: Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman removes warning signs before pulling the fire alarm in a House office building last month pic.twitter.com/dhwOQN2G6y — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 26, 2023

Jamaal Bowman was criminally charged by the DC attorney general for pulling the fire alarm in the US Capitol.

AOC attacked the First Amendment and whined about George Latimer’s fundraising, calling it a “threat to American democracy.”

Did AOC attack Soros for funding Democrat from Senators to local District Attorneys? Or how about when Sam Bankman-Fried funded Democrats with his crypto Ponzi scheme?

“People everywhere need to understand how disgusting and abnormal it is for special interests to dump nearly $15 million to unseat a member of Congress in a primary,” AOC said.

“This is corruption. It is a core threat to American democracy. It also fuels Trump,” AOC added. “Support Jamaal Bowman.”