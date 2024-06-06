WOW! Nurse Jill Quickly Pulls Joe Biden Out of Normandy Event as Macron Stays Behind to Greet Veterans (VIDEO)

Joe and Jill Biden arrived in Normandy on Thursday to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Biden is spending 5 days in France, attending D-Day ceremonies in Normandy and visiting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

As usual, Joe Biden was a humiliation on the world stage.

At one point, Biden hunched over on stage after greeting Macron.

What was he doing?

WATCH:

Shortly after Biden’s alarming behavior on stage, Dr. Jill quickly pulled him out of the Omaha Beach event honoring the 80th anniversary of the D-Day invasion.

French President Emmanuel Macron stayed behind to greet the World War II veterans.

WATCH: