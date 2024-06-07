WNBA Athletes from Team Whose Player Assaulted Caitlin Clark Whine About Being “Harassed” Outside their Hotel – Then Footage Emerges Calling their Claims into Serious Question (VIDEO)

Jim Hoft previously reported thuggish Chicago Sky players viciously assaulted Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark during a WNBA game Saturday afternoon in Indianapolis.

As one can see in the video below, Sky player Chennedy Carter slammed into Clark from behind when she was not looking in a deliberate attempt to injure her. The player also reportedly called Clark a “b*tch” before assaulting her.

Angel Reese erupted in joy after seeing her nemesis go down and celebrated the cheap shot with the rest of her giddy teammates.

Instead of apologizing, the classless athletes are shamelessly attempting to play the victim card, though it’s not working, as readers will later learn in this article. CBS Sportsreported that on Wednesday a man confronted the Chicago Sky players outside of their hotel in Washington, DC, the day before their game against the Mystics.

Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca claimed to the Chicago Sun-Times that the individual in question approached the team with a camera and was looking for Carter. The Sky’s security reportedly defused the situation and led the man away.

Pagliocca told the paper the team decided not to get the police involved.

Some Sky players, including Reese, took to X to blast the “harassment.” One complained about not even being able to get off the bus.

But footage suggests that they are exaggerating, if not outright lying, about their claims. A 19-second video shared by Jack McGuire from Barstool Sports shows the man politely asking Carter if she has had a chance to reach out to Clark.

Another man, presumably a Chicago Sky security staffer, gets between the man and Carter while waving his hands.

In what world does asking a simple and appropriate question constitute harassment?

WATCH:

Sky Player Michaela Onyenwere claims the video is selectively edited and does not show the man calling them vulgar names and insulting female sports.

It’s unknown how much, if any additional footage exist from this incident. However, given the players’ disgusting and jealous behavior toward Clark, they have not earned the benefit of the doubt.

