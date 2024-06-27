WINNING: Tractor Supply Vows to Eliminate DEI Programs and Stop Sponsoring Pride Events After Backlash

Tractor Supply has caved to pressure from conservatives and vowed to eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion programs and stop sponsoring Pride events.

Tractor Supply had been facing the Bud Light treatment, with stocks plummeting as conservatives launched boycotts over reports that the company was funding Pride events, donating to organizations that supported “transgender” children, hosting mandatory LGBTQ training for employees, and Tractor Supply CEO Hal Lawton liking extremely liberal posts on X.

It’s time to expose Tractor Supply. It’s one of the most beloved brands in by conservatives but what do they REALLY stand for under CEO @hallawton’s leadership? • LGBTQIA+ training for employees

• Funding pride/drag events

• They have a DEI Council

• Funding sex changes… pic.twitter.com/F4tvNmNZ9f — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 6, 2024

Wow. @TractorSupply bragged in one of their yearly reports that they donated more than $570,000 to DEI, including LGBTQ+ YOUTH! Yes, Tractor Supply thinks kids can be trans and they support it by the looks of this. How many of their customers know this? pic.twitter.com/lMvzgl5UEd — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 7, 2024

In a press release on June 27, Tractor Supply wrote, “Going forward, we will ensure our activities and giving tie directly to our business.”

BREAKINIG: Tractor Supply says they will eliminate DEI programs and stop sponsoring Pride events, among other changes following public backlash pic.twitter.com/XlJmdhFj4s — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 27, 2024

The company listed the following changes they will be making:

No longer submit data to Human Rights Campaign Refocus our Team Member Engagement Groups on mentoring, networking, and supporting the business Further focus on rural America priorities, including ag education, animal welfare, veteran causes, and being a good neighbor and stop sponsoring nonbusiness activities like pride festivals and voting campaigns Elimate DEI roles and retire our current DEI goals while still ensuring a respectful environment Withdraw our carbon emission goals and focus on our land and water conservation efforts

“We will continue to listen to our customers and Team Members. Your trust and confidence in us are of the utmost importance, and we don’t take that lightly,” the press release continued.

Tractor Supply added that “Rural communities are the backbone of our nation and what make America great. We are honored to be part of them.”