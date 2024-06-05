Wild Video: Bird Lands on NewsNation Reporter’s Head Outside the White House

In a wild moment caught on video, a bird landed on the head of a NewsNation reporter outside of the White House on Wednesday.

White House correspondent Kellie Meyer posted a video of the incident on her X account.

“GUYS. I know there was a lot of news today but a bird landed on my head at the White House right before I went live with [Leland Vittert],” Meyer wrote.

“He really just wanted to tune in,” Meyer added. “Our feeds room caught it and saved it of course for your viewing pleasure.”

In the video, Meyer says, “Oh my God! What the —” before seemingly mouthing the word “f-ck.”

Meyer is the Washington correspondent for NewsNation covering the White House, campaign trail, and Pentagon.

Cassandra MacDonald

You can email Cassandra MacDonald here, and read more of Cassandra MacDonald's articles here.

 

