WHAT?! Biden Claims Young Women Are Being Raped by Their In-Laws and Sisters During Debate (VIDEO)

During the CNN presidential debate, Joe Biden argued that abortion needs to remain legal because “lots of people are raped by their in-laws, by their spouses, brothers and sisters.”

CNN moderator Dana Bash appeared to help him by interjecting and saying “Thank you,” so he did not continue his train of thought.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene brought up that his daughter Ashley Biden wrote in her diary that she had taken inappropriate showers with her father growing up and was concerned she may have been molested.

The diary was publicly released after it was obtained by the National File.

“Raped by in-laws? Did he mean their grandfather or father? Can someone ask Ashley Biden?” Greene wrote in a post on X.

Biden seemed extremely lost during the debate, rambling, trailing off, and misspeaking.

 

 

