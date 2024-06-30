“We Are Good Men” Podcast Directly From Inside the DC Gulag Featuring J6 Political Prisoner (Video)

J6 political prisoner Jonathan Mellis has released a new episode of his podcast from directly inside the DC Gulag. In this episode, Jon is joined by co-host Jeff Sabol.

The new episode of “We Are Good Men” features J6 political prisoner Brandon Fellows.

Co-host Jonathan Mellis is one of several January 6 defendants who witnessed Officer Lila Morris brutally beat Roseanne Boyland’s unconscious body and attempted to stop police from brutally beating demonstrators.

The government attorneys fabricated instances of Mellis assaulting cops with whom he had never interacted during his sentencing hearing.

In December, Mellis was sentenced to 51 months in prison and 36 months of supervised release.

Jeffery Sabol has spent three+ years locked up and at the end of March he was sentenced to 63 months, three years probation, and over $32,000 in fines and restitution.

Sabol, a Geophysicist, is from Colorado. He is a devoted father, son, and partner to his beautiful fiancé.

Jon and Jeff speak with Brandon Fellows, 28 of New York, who The Gateway Pundit profiled in 2022.

Brandon is not accused of any violence or damaging any property damage but was detained FOR OVER TWO YEARS without bond on four misdemeanors and one felony “obstruction” charge because of the now-overturned use of the DOJ’s use of 1512(c)(2).

On Friday, The Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) overturned the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) use of 1512(c)(2), a statute pertaining to obstruction of an official proceeding, in cases related to the events of January 6th (J6).

Hundreds of Defendants took plea deals because of the severe threat of being charged with 18 U.S.C. 1512. Attorney Roger Roots is battling cases where the DoJ offered plea deals, usually of “the four misdemeanors,” and then added felonies like 1512 as retaliation against Defendants who would not plead guilty.

Watch Brandon’s interview below:

**You can help Brandon here.***