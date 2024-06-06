WAYNE ROOT: Steve Bannon is Headed to Prison. I’ve Warned for 3+ Years This is a Communist Takeover of America. All Roads Lead to Obama.

By Wayne Allyn Root

I don’t mean to say I told you so. But for over 3 years I’ve been screaming from the highest mountains that what we are seeing and experiencing is a communist takeover of the USA.

Last week it was President Trump being falsely persecuted and convicted. Today it’s Steve Bannon being sent to prison. Who’s next to be persecuted by this administration?

The answer is anyone who can help the Democrats stay in power.

I’ve argued and warned since the day of Biden’s election that this would be Obama’s third term. Biden is a brain-dead zombie puppet with diapers, who belongs in a nursing home. All along, Obama has been the real President, giving the orders, and coordinating this communist takeover of the USA.

The rigged 2020 election? This had Obama’s fingerprints all over it.

Obama started the election rigging in 2012 by using the IRS to go after GOP donors, conservative PACs and critics of his administration.

By 2020 Obama perfected the election rigging by taking advantage of the Covid pandemic. He used changes in election laws, mail-in ballots, ballot harvesting, ballot drop boxes and no Voter ID to steal the election. Once Obama had control of the government, that gave him control of the DOJ and FBI, giving him free rein to persecute Trump and Trump’s allies. The latest victim is Steve Bannon. He won’t be the last.

All roads lead to Obama. Let me count the ways Obama’s fingerprints are all over this communist takeover…

The open borders invasion of America has Obama’s fingerprints all over it.

By stealing the 2020 election, that gave Obama control over the border. He then used Cloward-Piven (the communist plan we both learned at Columbia University) to flood the nation with millions of illegal alien invaders, shower them with trillions of dollars in welfare, and blow up the national debt.

This also changed the demographics of America. Waving in millions of new foreigners is “the Great Replacement Theory.” This is how Obama insures no Republican will ever be elected president again.

The persecution of Trump and his allies? That has Obama’s fingerprints all over it.

Obama ordered the spying of Trump and framed Trump with false charges of “Russian Collusion.” Now Obama is the one coordinating the indictments and the rigged trials against Trump. Throw in Peter Navarro, Rudy Guliani, Steve Bannon, Alex Jones- one by one Obama and his communist cabal are putting leading conservatives in prison, or taking away their life savings.

The anarchy and vile protests against Israel and the Jewish people have Obama’s fingerprints all over it.

Look at the base of these protests, Columbia University. Obama was my college classmate at Columbia University, Class of ’83.

The mass censorship and silencing of conservatives on social media has Obama’s fingerprints all over it.

Obama has dirty ex-FBI and ex-CIA operatives filling all the important roles at social media companies. Even a company like X owned by conservative hero Elon Musk censors and shadow bans every word I say. How can this be? Because Elon owns X, but he doesn’t control it. The same communist traitors are running the show as before Elon took over.

The disastrous Green New Deal has Obama’s fingerprints all over it.

Green Energy is a fraud. It leads to exploding electric and gas bills, in order to wipe out the great American middle class. Energy rates are now the highest in history. This pattern started under Obama. It was so bad back then, that I wrote the nationwide #1 bestseller, “The Ultimate Obama Survival Guide.” Today we are experiencing Obama on steroids.

Don’t forget Democrats comparing Trump to Hitler.

It’s all the strategy of Saul Alinsky- who was Obama’s mentor. Obama bases his whole agenda on Saul Alinsky’s “Rules for Radicals.” Alinsky advised to isolate, ostracize, demonize and destroy your political enemy. Any lie, fraud, or slander is acceptable- because Alinsky said, “the ends justify the means.”

The Covid vaccine mandates and vaccine passports had Obama’s fingerprints all over them.

The Covid vaccine continues to injure and kill thousands of Americans daily- including so many of my friends and associates. Trump supported the vaccine in order to save the US economy, but he never mandated it, and he never will.

But of course, this communist takeover coordinated by Obama forcedthis experimental, emergency-use-only vaccine upon every working man and woman in America. Which violated the Nuremberg Code. So, who’s the real Hitler?

But in the end, the centerpiece of communism is jailing your political opponents.

Trump is beating Biden by a landslide. It’s all but over. Democrats know that. So, first they rigged the NY trial to falsely convict Trump. Now their brainwashed, communist judge with “Trump Derangement Syndrome” can order Trump to prison. Or demand he stay under house arrest at Maralago- thereby preventing Trump’s highly effective campaign rallies.

These same communist thugs are actually accelerating the raids on homes of J6 protestors over three years later. Once in prison, they are tortured with cruel and unusual punishment- including solitary confinement. It’s all about intimidation. That’s what communist thugs do.

Now these same communists have put Steve Bannon in prison.

Steve was just ordered to report to prison on July 1st. He will be in a jail cell until November. Perfect timing to silence the leader of MAGA for the entire presidential campaign.

This is not normal. These are not your father’s Democrats. These are evil communist traitors. And this is a communist color revolution.

And the person absolutely, positively coordinating this communist takeover of America is Barack Hussein Obama.

