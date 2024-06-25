Wayne Allyn Root with the Most Important Stories in America: Wayne Covers Covid Vaccine Deaths – Even Kansas is Now Suing Pfizer for Fraud & Coverup… the Jan 6th Prisoners Being Tortured… Murders & Rapes by Illegal Aliens and Much More! (VIDEO)

Wayne Allyn Root with the most important stories in America: Wayne covers Covid vaccine deaths – even Kansas is now suing Pfizer for fraud & coverup… the Jan 6th prisoners being tortured… murders & rapes by illegal aliens are exploding like never in history… and “The Great Replacement Strategy” is proven real.

Watch Wayne’s “America’s Top Ten Countdown” with his World-Famous “Final Four” airing every Friday at 10pm ET and Saturday at Noon ET on Real America’s Voice TV Network. Also watch Wayne’s new nightly show, “The ROOT Reaction” every night at 10pm ET on Real America’s Voice TV.

VIDEO: