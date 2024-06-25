WATCH: Trump Spox. Karoline Leavitt Responds After CNN Cuts Her Off and Ends Interview for Calling Out Jake Tapper’s Years of Comparing Trump to Hitler

Trump spokesperson Karoline Leavitt joined Sean Hannity on Monday to the disgraceful CNN host who canned her for bringing up how biased and anti-Trump Thursday’s debate moderators are.
The Gateway Pundit reported on the outrageous interview where CNN’s Kasie Hunt cut off Leavitt after she brought up Jake Tapper’s years of comparing Trump to Hitler.
Fake News CNN CUTS OFF Trump Spox After She Calls Out Jake Tapper’s Years of Comparing Trump to Hitler (VIDEO)
Leavitt blasted Kasie Hunt on X after the interview.
“You cut off my microphone for bringing up the debate moderator’s history of anti-Trump lies,” Leavitt said on X. “This proved our point that President Trump will not be treated fairly on Thursday.”
“First of all, it takes someone five minutes to Google Jake Tapper and Donald Trump to see that Jake Tapper has consistently compared Trump to Adolf Hitler,” Karoline Leavitt said before the interview ended abruptly.
Here is a compilation of Jake Tapper and Dana Bash comparing Trump to Hitler:
These people are insane! There is no reason to believe this debate will be any fairer than Chris Wallace’s moderation of the 2020 debate, which he rigged against Trump.
On Monday night, Leavitt responded in an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox. Watch below:
Hannity: What was your reaction as this was unfolding today?
Leavitt: Well, it was a little bit shocking, I'll be honest with you, to have my microphone cut off and dumped from the program after less than two minutes. And all I was doing was repeating statements that Jake Tapper has said on air himself about President Trump. So, Jake Tapper can go on the air, he can lie about President Trump, he could say his presidency was an American nightmare, he could push the Hunter Biden laptop scandal in an effort to help Joe Biden's campaign, and he can compare President Trump to Hitler, which is disgusting and egregious. But, when I try to breach that subject on the network, they cut me off, they can me again. It's because they still want Americans to believe, laughably, that they're the most trusted name in news. They are not. They are an anti-Trump institution, just like basically every other main institution in this great country, and the American people are waking up to that Sean. And that's why regardless of the lies that CNN and the mainstream media have been spewing about President Trump for years, he continues to win. He has the momentum in this race. Recent Emerson College poll shows him winning and every battleground state. He's winning with independents. He's picking up a historic margin of the black vote. He's winning with Hispanics. He's winning with women. He's winning with young people because all Americans realize that the Democrat Party is corrupt. They've been lying about him for years, and people remember just how much better their lives were under his leadership. And Thursday is going to be a great reminder of that.