WATCH: Trump Spox. Karoline Leavitt Responds After CNN Cuts Her Off and Ends Interview for Calling Out Jake Tapper’s Years of Comparing Trump to Hitler

Trump spokesperson Karoline Leavitt joined Sean Hannity on Monday to the disgraceful CNN host who canned her for bringing up how biased and anti-Trump Thursday’s debate moderators are.

The Gateway Pundit reported on the outrageous interview where CNN’s Kasie Hunt cut off Leavitt after she brought up Jake Tapper’s years of comparing Trump to Hitler.

Leavitt blasted Kasie Hunt on X after the interview.

“You cut off my microphone for bringing up the debate moderator’s history of anti-Trump lies,” Leavitt said on X. “This proved our point that President Trump will not be treated fairly on Thursday.”

“First of all, it takes someone five minutes to Google Jake Tapper and Donald Trump to see that Jake Tapper has consistently compared Trump to Adolf Hitler,” Karoline Leavitt said before the interview ended abruptly.

Here is a compilation of Jake Tapper and Dana Bash comparing Trump to Hitler:

These people are insane! There is no reason to believe this debate will be any fairer than Chris Wallace’s moderation of the 2020 debate, which he rigged against Trump.

On Monday night, Leavitt responded in an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox. Watch below: