Fake News CNN CUTS OFF Trump Spox After She Calls Out Jake Tapper’s Years of Comparing Trump to Hitler (VIDEO)

CNN’s Kasie Hunt cut off Trump’s spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt after she brought up Jake Tapper’s years of comparing Trump to Hitler.

President Trump and Joe Biden will face off in the first presidential debate on Thursday evening at 9 pm ET. The debate will be hosted by CNN in Atlanta.

Trump haters Jake Tapper and Dana Bash are moderating this week’s presidential debate.

Of course, the debate rules are designed to protect Joe Biden.

The microphones will be muted except when it is the candidate’s ‘turn’ to speak.

Campaign staff may not interact with the candidates during breaks and no props are allowed.

The bar is set so low for feeble Biden that all he has to do is show up and not keel over and he will be applauded.

The debate moderators have a history of attacking Trump and comparing him to Adolf Hitler.

“First of all, it takes someone five minutes to Google Jake Tapper and Donald Trump to see that Jake Tapper has consistently compared Trump to Adolf Hitler,” Karoline Leavitt said as Kasie Hunt interrupted her.

“Ma’am! We’re gonna to stop this interview if you continue to attack my colleagues!” Kasie Hunt said as she cut the interview.

Fake News CNN cuts off @kleavittnh after she calls out Jake Tapper's anti-Trump history. CNN is afraid of people knowing the truth. pic.twitter.com/Tku7Ew754v — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) June 24, 2024

Here is a compilation of Jake Tapper and Dana Bash comparing Trump to Hitler:

The fake news hate the truth! Here's Biden and CNN debate moderators Jake Tapper and Dana Bash comparing Trump to Hitler. pic.twitter.com/viQGlNrjVc — Eddie (@Eddies_X) June 24, 2024

Karoline Leavitt blasted Kasie Hunt after the interview.

“You cut off my microphone for bringing up the debate moderator’s history of anti-Trump lies,” Karoline Leavitt said. “This proved our point that President Trump will not be treated fairly on Thursday.”