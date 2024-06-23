WATCH: Sen. Rand Paul Says Illegal Migrant Crime ‘Should Be Enough to Disqualify Biden from Consideration’

Senator Rand Paul has said that the rampant illegal migrant crime “should be enough to disqualify Biden from consideration.”

The Kentucky senator discussed the terrorism threat and rising crime due to the border crisis on Fox News’ “Hannity” on Friday.

Sen. Paul said that while terrorism is a cause for concern, the every day crime alone should disqualify Joe Biden.

“You know, I agree with you,” Sen. Paul said. “I think terrorism is of great concern, and I think, you know, with dozens and dozens over, almost 200 people coming in from other countries, you see the list, you see the interviews, Tajikistan, Egypt, Tunisia, all over the Middle East, China, I mean, from all over the place, but it’s not just terrorism. It’s regular domestic criminal, you know, behavior.”

The lawmaker pointed out that the migrant who murdered Laken Riley was allowed to come into the country by the Biden administration.

“It should be enough to disqualify Biden from consideration. I mean, imagine the images if people in America can figure out and know that people like Laken Riley were killed by someone that President Biden’s administration specifically allowed to come in. They paroled them. They made the decision that it was OK for them to come into this country.”

Sen. Paul continued, “And then when they were arrested for a variety of crimes that they’re here, nobody did anything about it because they were in Democrat cities that are sanctuary cities that being arrested for a crime is not enough to be deported. In fact, they prevent the immigration authorities from seeing the arrest records. So, yeah, this is all on Biden’s shoulders, and then he comes forward with a reform, and he says, oh, yeah, this is the bipartisan reform. We’ll let 2,500 people in a day, and then we’ll get serious. Well, 2,500 people day is 900,000 people.”

“Biden has the power to have zero, and that’s what I would do,” Sen. Paul concluded. “I think that’s what Trump would do. Zero. We start at zero, and we don’t let anybody get paroled. Everybody is turned around and guess what? They keep — they quit coming once they see that people are being turned away, and that’s what has to happen.”

WATCH: