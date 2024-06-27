WATCH: RINO Georgia Gov. Kemp Says He Did Not Vote for Anyone in Republican Primary

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp says he voted in his state’s Republican primary but did not vote for a candidate.

Kemp made the strange admission during an interview with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.

“Speaking of the Georgia primary, who did you vote for?” Collins asked Kemp on CNN’s The Source.

Kemp replied, “In the Georgia primary? I didn’t vote for anybody. I voted, but I didn’t vote for anybody. I mean, the race was already over when the primary got here.”

“But you didn’t vote for Donald Trump?” Collins followed up.

“I didn’t vote for anybody,” Kemp stated.

Collins asked, “Why not?”

“Because the race was over with,” Kemp claimed.

The ultra-liberal CNN talking head responded, “Wow, that’s pretty interesting.”

Brian Kemp bizarrely says he voted in the Georgia GOP primary, but didn’t vote for anybody for president “The race was already over” pic.twitter.com/cll1HyO6TE — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) June 27, 2024

Kemp continued, “I mean, I wanted to go vote. I always try to go vote and, you know, play a part in it, but look, at that point it didn’t really matter. I’ve said for a long time, as you know, I’ll support the ticket. That’s what I’m doing now and we have a lot of races on the ballot here in Georgia, not just the presidential race.”

“But there were a lot of other Republicans who came out and voted in that primary and voted for Donald Trump, so I think it would be pretty interesting for them to hear why you didn’t feel the need to vote for him or didn’t want to,” Collins replied.

The governor explained, “Well, it would be, for me, personally, politically, I mean it would be interesting if I had’ve voted for him, it would be interesting if I didn’t, it would be interesting if I didn’t vote at all. But the bottom line, it doesn’t really matter. I mean, he was the presumptive nominee before the primary ever got here. I mean, I didn’t support anybody in the race. I mean, I was thinking about it, but just ’cause a lot of circumstances and the way things played out, didn’t end up doing that, but said all along for the most part that I would support the ticket, and that’s what I’ve always done, that’s what I’m doing this November.”

Asked if he would campaign for Trump, Kemp stated, “Well, I mean, we’ll see how the race plays out and, you know, what they might ask for or need, but I mean like right now, I’m focused on turning the ticket out so we win.”

Kemp added, “Regardless of our history together, I have a vested interest in Georgia, you know, remaining in Republican hands.”