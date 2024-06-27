WATCH: Trump-Hating former Congressman Adam Kinzinger Endorses Joe Biden for President, Claims The 81 Million Vote Getter “Will Always Protect Democracy”

On Wednesday, the sham J6 Committee’s RINO former Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger announced an endorsement for Joe Biden’s reelection bid.

Kinzinger unofficially joined the radical left long ago. Not only did he serve on the January 6th committee and impeach Trump, but he almost completely rubberstamped Biden’s radical left policy agenda. Now that he has no future in the Republican Party, he’s gone full leftist.

Kinzinger released the following video statement, laughably claiming that Joe Biden “will always protect the very thing that makes America the best country in the world: Our Democracy.” He also repeated the lies from Democrats and the fake news media that Trump “called for termination of the Constitution” and “wants to be a dictator on day one.”

But he’s okay with Joe Biden attempting to jail his political opponents and declaring Trump supporters domestic terror threats and enemies of the State. Kinzinger thinks Donald Trump is a real threat to American values.

It’s interesting to note that Kinzinger repeatedly called himself a “proud conservative” in a cringe attempt to act like he wasn’t one of the most liberal RINOs in Congress.

Watch below:

Kinzinger: I’m Adam Kinzinger, and I’m a proud conservative. I always have been. As a proud conservative, I’ve always put Democracy and our constitution above all else. And it’s because of my unwavering support for Democracy that today, as a proud conservative, I’m endorsing Joe Biden for re-election. My entire life has been guided by the conviction that America is a beacon of freedom, liberty, and Democracy. So, while I certainly don’t agree with President Biden on everything, and I never thought I’d be endorsing a Democrat for president, I know that he will always protect the very thing that makes America the best country in the world: Our Democracy. Donald Trump poses a direct threat to every fundamental American value. He doesn’t care about our country. He doesn’t care about you. He only cares about himself, and he’ll hurt anyone or anything in pursuit of power. We saw that when he tried to overturn an election that he knew he lost in 2020. He attacked the foundation of this nation, encouraging a violent mob of his supporters to march on the Capitol to prevent the peaceful transition of power. Now, he’s become even more dangerous. He’s called for termination of the Constitution. He wants to be a dictator on day one; he actually said that, and he’s continuing to stoke the flames of political violence. There’s too much at stake to sit on the sidelines. So, to every American of every political party and those of none, I say now is not the time to watch quietly as Donald Trump threatens the future of America. Now is the time to unite behind Joe Biden and show Donald Trump off the stage once and for all.



This is what putting your country before your party looks like. I’m grateful for your endorsement, Adam. https://t.co/zsS6anQ00y — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 26, 2024

Kinzinger sent a similarly worded email to voters on Wednesday, begging for donations to Biden before tonight’s debate.