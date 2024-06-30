Livestream: Tonight at 8:00 PM ET- Steve Bannon Special on The War Room Live

Democrats are jailing the most important MAGA voice in America.

On Monday, Steve Bannon is being forced to report to prison for four months only to be released in November, days before the election.

Bannon’s crime was refusing to testify before the illegitimate Pelosi Jan. 6 Committee. This is the same crime that Eric Holder committed and numerous Democrats since then.

The Attorney General committed a similar crime when he refused to turn over Joe Biden’s video deposition in his son Hunter’s criminal case.

A Democrat judge, however, decided to jail Steve Bannon for four months before the 2024 election. Again, Steve is the most important voice in MAGA, besides President Trump, in the country today.

On Friday, The US Supreme Court released a statement denying Steve Bannon’s application to Chief Justice Roberts for release pending appeal.

