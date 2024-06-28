SCOTUS Denies Steve Bannon’s Bid to Remain Free Pending Appeal – Will Allow Democrats to Lock Up Most Important Media Personality for 4 Months Prior to 2024 Election

BANANA REPUBLIC.

The US Supreme Court on Friday released a statement denying Steve Bannon’s application to Chief Justice Robert’s for release pending appeal.

The Supremes knocked it down.

Next to Donald Trump, Steve Bannon is the leading voice in the MAGA movement.

Now that FOX News has become a shadow of itself, The War Room is the most important conservative and Pro-Trump news program in the country today.

Last week Steve Bannon lost his appeal to delay the July 1 start of his criminal contempt-of-Congress prison sentence starting in July.

The far left US DC Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against Bannon. Bannon, the former Chief Strategist to former President Donald Trump, then sought the intervention of the US Supreme Court.

Democrats want to ensure that Steve Bannon is jailed for the four months prior to the US 2024 presidential election – the most important election in the last 150 years!

They fear his voice.

Pray for Steve Bannon. Pray for your country.

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

Jim Hoft

 

