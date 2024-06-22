WATCH: James O’keefe chats with Walt Disney Company employees After OMG Exposes Disney’s Discriminatory Hiring Practices

O’Keefe Media Group founder James O’Keefe released a follow-up video on his latest undercover release on The Walt Disney Company’s discrimination against Whites and specifically White males in the company’s hiring process.

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier this week, O’Keefe Media Group on Thursday released an undercover video of the Senior Vice President at Disney detailing discriminatory hiring practices.

The senior VP told OMG’s undercover journalist that Disney is not considering any white men for the job.

“Nobody else is going to tell you this, but they’re not considering any white males for the job,” says Michael Giordano, a Vice President of Business Affairs, “there’s no way we’re hiring a white male.”

Giordano revealed Disney uses “code words and buzzwords” to avoid legal action and even mentions a candidate being rejected for not looking black enough. Giordano also admitted Disney gives bonuses to executives for practicing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), agreeing that “diversity helps with financial incentives.”

The Disney VP said there will be a lawsuit at some point over the company’s discriminatory hiring practices.

Some of the possible ‘code words’ or ‘buzz words’: “They might say something like, ‘We’re not looking for the usual suspects for the job,’ so it’s not like a legally actionable thing. But everybody knows what it means.”

Watch HERE:

“I’m looking to hire writers and actors who bring diversity. I’m not looking to bring on any more clients who are white,” Giordano said.

It can be recalled that Disney's 2023 live-action reprisal of "The Little Mermaid" sparked controversy over Ariel, the redheaded white cartoon mermaid who once was, being cast as a Black woman. It's clear that the actress was cast with an anti-White agenda, as a Disney VP now admits to "not looking to bring on any more clients who are white."

In the clip below, O'Keefe speaks to several Disney employees and security guards outside of the Disney park. One of the security guards even recognized him but said he couldn't share his "personal opinion," likely fearing retaliation from the company. "I'm on the clock still, you know, so if you want to talk after, that's fine," the Disney security guard told James.

Another employee said James should investigate BlackRock, the largest asset management firm in the world, which oversees trillions of dollars worth of assets. It appears that despite the company's best efforts to hire only liberal minorities, not every Disney employee is woke.

"Maybe we have fans inside Disney," O'Keefe concluded.

Watch below via James O'Keefe on X:

@JamesOKeefeIII candidly chats with Walt Disney Company employees for 'The Disney Tapes.' With Part 1 exposing @Disney 's discriminatory hiring practices, employees seem shockingly forthcoming in their conversations. One staffer, recognizing O'Keefe as the Project Veritas Founder, practically extends the invitation to keep their conversation going after hours.