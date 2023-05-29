Woke ‘Little Mermaid’ Reboot Completely Bombs in Reviews, IMBD Blames Online Trolls, Manipulates Votes to Give Higher Audience Score!

The woke ‘Little Mermaid’ reboot completely bombed in reviews this weekend.

Disney’s live-action take on The Little Mermaid reportedly brought in $95.5 million globally in its three-day opening, according to Deadline.

However, the woke movie completely bombed in reviews – the bulk of the negative reviews were from overseas movie goers.

Critics blamed murky lighting and woke lyrics.

IMBD, Rotten Tomatoes and other online review-aggregation websites claimed online trolls are driving the bad reviews.

The bad reviews were actually tossed out in order to raise the final audience scores!

For example, IMBD said it published the “weighted vote averages” because not all votes are the same.

IMBD said: “Our rating mechanism has detected unusual voting activity on this title. To preserve the reliability of our rating system, an alternate weighting calculation has been applied.”

Deadline reported:

As we noted in our global preview, The Little Mermaid was expected to be more of a domestic play at the outset. However, it’s fairly astonishing to see these overseas reactions — largely believed to be led by internet trolls. In France, where Little Mermaid launched on Wednesday, AlloCiné wrote, “We are currently observing an unusual distribution of scores which demands the need for caution. We encourage you to make up your own mind about the film.” While not unprecedented, this is a rare move. To be fair, critics at some respected outlets including Libération, Première and Les Inrockuptibles did not like the movie, giving it just one star. On IMDB, a warning reads: “Our rating mechanism has detected unusual voting activity on this title. To preserve the reliability of our rating system, an alternate weighting calculation has been applied.” That note appears on the U.S. and Canadian sites as well as those for the UK, Brazil and Mexico. IMDB says it publishes weighted vote averages rather than raw data averages. “Although we accept and consider all votes received by users, not all votes have the same impact (or ‘weight’) on the final rating. When unusual voting activity is detected, an alternate weighting calculation may be applied in order to preserve the reliability of our system,” the website explains. However, it does not disclose the exact method used to generate the rating. In Germany, Moviepilot showed a rating of .7 out of 10 before The Little Mermaid release – far lower than any comp title. Traction increased throughout the weekend, moving to a 5 rating.

Watch this clip from the Little Mermaid reboot and ask yourself if the bad reviews were due to online trolls:

What the fuck is this shit? Good God The Little mermaid movie is terrible, holy shit. pic.twitter.com/AXw7fy9t5U — PollyFroge64 (@PollyFr0ge64) May 26, 2023

Here’s a look at what happened at one of the theaters this weekend: