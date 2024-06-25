WATCH: CNN Faces Defamation Lawsuit Over Debate Moderator Jake Tapper’s Fake News Coverage of Afghanistan Withdrawal

A defamation lawsuit over CNN’s Jake Tapper’s coverage of Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal will proceed, a Florida Court of Appeal has ruled.

This comes as Jake Tapper is set to moderate the first 2024 Presidential debate and is coming under increased fire for his dishonest news coverage and his repeated lies about and rebukes of President Trump. Trump haters Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, who have compared Trump to Adolf Hitler, are both moderating this week’s presidential debate.

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, CNN’s Kasie Hunt cut off Trump’s spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt during a debate preview interview this morning after she brought up Jake Tapper’s years of comparing Trump to Hitler. There is no reason to believe this debate will be any fairer than Chris Wallace’s moderation of the 2020 debate, which he rigged against Trump.

The lawsuit against CNN stems from their coverage of Biden's botched Afghanistan withdrawal, which the court determined showcased "actual malice, express malice, and a level of conduct outrageous enough" for Plaintiff Zachary Young to seek damages.

Young, who was offering to transport Afghans out of the country to flee the Taliban in 2021, was accused by Tapper and CNN correspondent Alex Marquardt of running a "black market" scheme and exploiting "desperate Afghans" for personal gain while disregarding the dangers and circumstances surrounding the evacuation efforts.

Tapper even maliciously and sarcastically highlighted Young's use of the word "unfortunately" in a message to the network about the "extremely limited" availability of evacuations and high demand, as if to imply that Young was benefitting from the situation.

Young argues that the network intentionally painted him in a bad light and harmed his security consulting company.

Fox reports,

CNN faces a defamation lawsuit over a 2021 story centered around the chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal as the network gears up for Thursday’s presidential debate between President Biden and former President Trump. Judges with the First District Court of Appeal for the State of Florida ruled on June 12 that the plaintiff, Zachary Young, offered enough evidence that he was able to move forward with a defamation suit against CNN for punitive damages. Young alleges that CNN smeared his security consulting company, Nemex Enterprises Inc., by implying it illegally profited when helping people flee Afghanistan during the Biden administration's military withdrawal from the country in 2021. "Young sufficiently proffered evidence of actual malice, express malice, and a level of conduct outrageous enough to open the door for him to seek punitive damages," the court document states. "Whether Young can ultimately prevail is not the issue before us." Young, a U.S. Navy veteran, argued CNN "destroyed his reputation and business by branding him an illegal profiteer who exploited desperate Afghans" during a Nov. 11, 2021, segment on CNN’s "The Lead with Jake Tapper," which was shared on social media and also repackaged for CNN's website.

The court wrote in its ruling, "Young proffered CNN messages and emails that showed internal concern about the completeness and veracity of the reporting— the story is ‘a mess,’ ‘incomplete,’ not ‘fleshed out for digital,’ ‘the story is 80% emotion, 20% obscured fact,’ and ‘full of holes like Swiss cheese.’"

"Young also proffered a message exchange he had with Marquardt just hours before publication where he advised there were factual inaccuracies in the reporting. CNN published anyway." The judges also reportedly acknowledged that according to internal communications, the news crew "had little regard" for Young and disparaged him with profane language in private discussions.

Clearly, they weren't interested in the facts.

According to NewsBusters' Nicholas Fondacaro, "the judges wrote that CNN’s defense for their internal attacks on Young was 'journalistic bravado.'”

"Will Tapper put that journalistic bravado on display during the first presidential debate?" Fondacaro asks in his report.

Watch the segment at the center of the lawsuit below from NewsBusters: