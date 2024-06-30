WATCH: Chilling Footage Emerges of Police Cruiser Driving by as Illegal Alien from Ecuador Carries Limp Body of Syracuse Woman Out of an Airbnb

As previously reported, an illegal alien from Ecuador was charged las week with suffocating a Syracuse woman on her 21st birthday and then burying her body in a shallow grave at a nearby park.

Jhon Moises Chacaguasay-Ilbis, 21, was charged with second-degree murder and concealment of a human corpse for killing Joselyn Jhoana Toaquiza, 21. She is also Ecuadorian, but her immigration status is unclear.

The illegal alien killer entered the US last year on Joe Biden’s open border invitation and was released into the US as his asylum application was processed.

New chilling footage of Jhon Moises Chacaguasay-Ilbis carrying Joselyn Jhoana Toaquiza’s limp body out of an Airbnb as a police cruiser drove by emerged.

The police officer drove by and didn’t notice anything suspicious as the illegal alien killer carried a limp body out to the street.

Jhon Moises Chacaguasay-Ilbis then carried the victim’s body across the street and buried her.

WATCH:

This is just the latest tragedy thanks to Joe Biden’s deadly open border policies.

Illegal aliens are raping and killing innocent American citizens on a regular basis.

Five illegal aliens were recently arrested for kidnapping a minor teen from her Indiana home.

Another illegal alien was recently arrested for murdering 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungarary.

Sleep well, America.