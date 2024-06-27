Illegal Alien Suffocated Syracuse Woman on Her 21st Birthday, Buried Her Body in a Park

An illegal alien from Ecuador has been charged with suffocating a Syracuse woman on her 21st birthday and then burying her body in a shallow grave at a park.

Jhon Moises Chacaguasay-Ilbis, 21, has been charged with second-degree murder and concealment of a human corpse for killing Joselyn Jhoana Toaquiza, 21. She is also Ecuadorian, but her immigration status is unclear.

Toaquiza’s body was found at Lincoln Park in Syracuse, about 15 feet back from the tree line.

Chacaguasay-Ilbis turned himself in to the police on Tuesday and was booked into jail on Wednesday.

The killer had entered the country illegally last year, surrendered at the border, and was released into the United States to apply for asylum.

Syracuse.com reports:

Chacaguasay-Ilbis had travelled to Central New York last week to meet the woman, Joselyn Jhoana Toaquiza, for her birthday on Tuesday, June 18, Williams told syracuse.com. People have told prosecutors that the two had gone to primary school together in their home country of Ecuador, Williams said. Chacaguasay-Ilbis can be seen walking into the Airbnb at 916 Hawley Ave. around 4:20 p.m. June 18 with Toaquiza, according to surveillance video the property owner shared with family and police. Three hours later, the video shows him carrying Toaquiza on his back, with her arms and legs wrapped around him. She appears limp and doesn’t move. It’s not possible to tell if she’s alive.

The owner of the Airbnb found blood inside of the home.