Washington Teens Charged With ‘Felony Vandalism’ For Leaving Skid Marks on LGBT Pride Mural – Face Up to a Decade in Prison!

Three teenagers are facing up to a decade in prison for leaving skid marks with their electronic scooters on an LGBT mural in Spokane, Washington.

As reported by The Gateway Pundit earlier this week, three teenagers were arrested after being caught defacing the mural with skid marks using Lime scooters.

Now the Daily Mail reports that the teens face up to a decade in prison under the city’s hate crime laws:

Three Washington teens could face ten years in jail after being arrested for making skid marks on an LGBT rainbow road mural while riding e-scooters. Nineteen-year-old Ruslan V. V Turko and two unnamed minors were arrested on Wednesday for first-degree malicious mischief after vandalizing the rainbow Pride mural that sits in front of Riverfront Park located in Spokane, Washington. Turko appeared in court on Thursday, alongside legal counsel. Prosecutors requested a $15,000 bond that would cover the approximate cost of re-painting the mural. The teen was later released on his own recognizance on the condition that he does not return to the crosswalk, or the other suspects.

Lime, a company that rents electric bikes and scooters to members of the public, said in a statement they were appalled by the behavior and would “double down” on its support for Pride Month:

All of us at Lime condemn these vile acts in no uncertain terms. At a time when our teams at Lime are beginning pride celebrations around the globe, it is disturbing to see the hate taking place in Spokane. Lime is taking immediate action against the perpetrators and doubling down on our support of Spokane Pride and Spokane Arts. Lime is proud to put time and resources into celebrating Pride Month each year and supporting LGBTQ+ organizations working to uplift and protect queer people in cities around the world. We will not let the hateful few spoil the joy of Pride Month in Spokane, and are grateful for those working to make Spokane more welcoming for all.

Although it is not clear what punishment the teenagers will face, it is clear that Washington’s leftist prosecutors will go out their way to try and destroy their lives.

Meanwhile, murderers, rapists, pedophiles, drug traffickers and many other despicable criminals roam the streets as part of the Democratic Party’s plan to destroy America.