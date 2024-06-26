Victor Reacts: What Would We Do Without Brilliant Experts (VIDEO)

by

Thank goodness our tax dollars are finally going to a worthy cause.

The Gateway Pundit reported,

The Maasai in Kenya, a notorious “White Supremacy” known for their traditional cattle-raising practices, have been consuming milk for centuries as a staple part of their diet.

The Maasai value cattle, and the size of their herds indicates their status in the community. Maasai women are responsible for milking the cows, and the milk is a key part of their diet, appearing in almost every meal.

The Maasai drink milk raw or soured, in tea, or turned into butter, which is especially important for infants. They also produce a traditional fermented milk product called kule naoto from unpasteurized whole milk from zebu cows, which they consume in large quantities, averaging 2–3 liters per person per day.

In the latest display of far-left absurdity, taxpayer money is now being funneled into a study investigating the supposed ties between milk and colonialism.

Academics at Oxford are jumping on the bandwagon, ready to dissect the ‘political nature’ of milk and its so-called ‘colonial legacies.’

Thank goodness that our government is finally funding studies on this, after all this is the sort of stuff that really matters.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Victor Nieves
Victor Nieves is a unique voice in politics. As an experienced conservative content creator and commentator, he has built an audience of over 400 thousand followers on social media platforms. Victor is the author of the book "Conservative Prudence." He is also the host of “The Victor Nieves Show” podcast. His content has been viewed by hundreds of millions worldwide and featured on cable news, and radio stations across the country.

You can email Victor Nieves here, and read more of Victor Nieves's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.