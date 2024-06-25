You Can’t Make This Up: Experts are Now Investigating Whether Milk is Racist in Government-Funded Study on Dairy’s Ties to Colonialism

The Maasai in Kenya, a notorious “White Supremacy” known for their traditional cattle-raising practices, have been consuming milk for centuries as a staple part of their diet.

The Maasai value cattle, and the size of their herds indicates their status in the community. Maasai women are responsible for milking the cows, and the milk is a key part of their diet, appearing in almost every meal.

The Maasai drink milk raw or soured, in tea, or turned into butter, which is especially important for infants. They also produce a traditional fermented milk product called kule naoto from unpasteurized whole milk from zebu cows, which they consume in large quantities, averaging 2–3 liters per person per day.

In the latest display of far-left absurdity, taxpayer money is now being funneled into a study investigating the supposed ties between milk and colonialism.

Back in 2018, the New York Times published an article titled, “Why White Supremacists Are Chugging Milk (and Why Geneticists Are Alarmed).” In 2017, leftist PETA also published an article titled, “Why Cow’s Milk Is the Perfect Drink for Supremacists.”

Now, it seems academics at Oxford are jumping on the bandwagon, ready to dissect the ‘political nature’ of milk and its so-called ‘colonial legacies.’

This new project, intriguingly titled ‘Milking it: colonialism, heritage & everyday engagement with dairy’, has won funding from the Arts and Humanities Research Council, according to the Daily Mail.

The council itself is funded by the Government through the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, and awards around £110 million ($140 million) to researchers at universities and independent organisations, the news outlet added.

The exact size of the grant has not yet been revealed. The museum stated that the project aims to centre on heritage as a vital framework for understanding how colonial legacies influence contemporary issues and affect people’s lives.

Through a variety of methods including milk diaries, archival research, and participatory podcasting, it will investigate historical engagement with milk, building networks with consumers and producers in Britain and Kenya.

