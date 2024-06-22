Victor Davis Hanson Analyzes the ‘Full Leftwing Meltdown’ as Trump Rises in Polls

There is no denying that conservative scholar and historian Victor Davis Hanson is one of the smartest men in America. He understands not only the politics of the right, but also the progressive left.

As Trump is rising in polls where Republicans are not even supposed to be competitive, Hanson sees an increasing panic on the left which manifests in cable news segments and interviews with prominent Democrats, as well as in the behavior of left wing activists on the street.

In a very long screed on Twitter/X this week, Hanson outlined and analyzed what the left is going through right now, and what they will do as Trump becomes more of an inevitability.

From Twitter/X:

Anatomy of a Full Leftwing Meltdown The media is afire with warnings of the impending Trump “dictatorship”. Celebrities, the Squad, and Biden administration grandees vie to conjure up the most nightmarish things that Trump might do to them. What drives their current mounting hysteria? 1) The Left feels it may be heading to an historic 1972 McGovern-like or 1980 Carteresque blowout. And it is terrified at this late date that it cannot do anything either about the escalating dementia of Joe Biden, or the terror instilled by the specter of either a President or continued Vice-President Kamala Harris. 2) It knows that a first-term novice Trump had a successful four years, and that he now is savvier four years later—and far more likely and able to overturn the entire four-year Biden catastrophe and thus enjoy an even more successful second term. 3) It fears that all it did to destroy democracy—the Russian collusion hoax, the Russian disinformation laptop farce, the two first-term impeachments the moment the Republicans lost the House, the Senate trial of ex-President Trump as a private citizen, the effort to remove Trump from state ballots, and the five criminal and civil show trials designed to bankrupt the leading presidential candidate and keep him off the campaign trail—might boomerang on the Left. So, it is in full panic that its unconstitutional efforts to destroy Trump will obviously be used against itself—given it knows that if it returned to power it would go after its enemies in precisely the same, any-means-necessary ways that it had sought to destroy Trump. That is, they have destroyed norms and have established dangerous new precedents that they just assume, given their Jacobin nature, must rebound against themselves.

If you want to read more, you can open Hanson’s tweet below:

Anatomy of a Full Leftwing Meltdown The media is afire with warnings of the impending Trump “dictatorship”. Celebrities, the Squad, and Biden administration grandees vie to conjure up the most nightmarish things that Trump might do to them. What drives their current mounting… — Victor Davis Hanson (@VDHanson) June 19, 2024

Hanson suggests that as Biden sinks, he will become more desperate and try to pander more, which will backfire.

His analysis on this is very strong, as usual.