UPDATE: Transgender Psychopath Killer Audrey Hale Reportedly Used Federal Pell Grant Funds to Purchase Weapons to Kill Children

Audrey Elizabeth Hale, the transgender psychopath and killer responsible for the tragic mass shooting at Covenant School in March 2023, reportedly used federal Pell Grant funds to purchase firearms and training.

The Tennessee Star reports that Hale purchased seven guns with the grant money, three of which were recovered from the scene of the crime.

Brian Wilson, an afternoon radio host at 99.7 WTN, revealed on Wednesday that Hale “took money from an education grant she received to purchase her weapons and to pay for training at a local gun range.”

The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) recovered four additional guns from Hale’s parents’ home in the Belmont-Hillsboro neighborhood. However, MNPD declined to provide further information regarding the make and model of the guns or their cost, citing protection of materials included in the open investigative file.

According to an inside source, The Star managed to obtain a list of Hale’s weapons and other items recovered at the scene with its estimated price:

SMITH & WESSON M&P SHIELD 9 9MM PISTOL SN: NKN8970 [$519] LEAD STAR GRUNT-15 RIFLE W/ MAGAZINE MULTI-CAL SN: SG05222 [$849] KELTEC SUB2000 RIFLE W/MAGAZINE + W/STRAP [$578] 126) LC 21 [5.56] CARTRIDGE CASES [$93.24] (23) SIG 9MM LUGER CARTRIDGE CASES [$10.58] (3) WIN 9MM LUGER CARTRIDGE CASES [$9.20] (4) LC 16 CARTRIDGE CASES [not found] (4) WIN 9MM LUGER CARTRIDGE CASES [$1.60] (1) PROJECTILE W/ HAIR + RED FIBERS FROM SMITH & WESSON M&P #NKN8970 [$110] (10) PROJECTILES FROM WINDOW (4) COPPER FRAGMENTS FROM MNPD VEHICLES (19) COPPER FRAGMENTS (3) LC 21 LIVE CARTRIDGES FROM EM81 – LEAD STAR RIFLE #SG05222 [not found] (7) SIG 9MM LUGER LIVE CARTRIDGES FROM EM82 – KEL TEC SUB2000 #FG6F97 [$3.22] (5) WIN 9MM LUGER LIVE CARTRIDGES [$2] (14) 9MM LUGER LIVE CARTRIDGES (MIXED BRANDS) [$6.44] TAN GLOCK EXTENDED MAGAZINE (9MM) W/ (30) 9MM LIVE CARTRIDGES [$17.99 (mag) $14.80 (bullets)] SMITH & WESSON M&P SHIELD 9EZ MAGAZINE W/ (8) 9MM LUGER LIVE CARTRIDGES [$29.99 (mag) $13.80 (bullets)] PMAG 30 5.56 MAGAZINE [$14.95] PMAG 30 5.56 MAGAZINE [$14.95] 40-ROUND PMAG 5.56 MAGAZINE [$22.95] 9MM MAGAZINE W/ (17) 9MM LIVE CARTRIDGES [$42.99 (mag) $7.82 (bullets)] SMITH & WESSON M&P 9MM SHIELD 9EZ MAGAZINE W/ (8) 9MM LIVE CARTRIDGES [$32.99 (mag) $3.68 (bullets)] PMAG 15 (MAGAZINE – 9MM) W/ (15) 9MM LIVE CARTRIDGES [$14.95 (mag) $6.90 (bullets)] CLEAR ETSGROUP.US 9MM MAGAZINE W/ (9) 9MM LIVE CARTRIDGES (ALL FC) [$23.25 (mag) $4.14 (bullets)] PMAG 17 (MAGAZINE – 9MM) W/ (17) 9MM LIVE CARTRIDGES [$28.99 (mag) $7.82 (bullets)] PMAG 17 (MAGAZINE – 9MM) W/ (17) 9MM LIVE CARTRIDGES [$28.99 (mag) $7.82 (bullets)] PMAG 17 (MAGAZINE – 9MM) W/ (17) 9MM LIVE CARTRIDGES [$28.99 (mag) $7.82 (bullets)] 9MM EXTENDED MAGAZINE W/ (34) 9MM LIVE CARTRIDGES [$22.99 (mag) $15.64 (bullets)] TAN MFT 5.56 MAGAZINE W/ (20) LIVE CARTRIDGES [$12.99 (mag) $9.20 (bullets)]

The Tennessee Star reported:

Wilson’s report called the money Hale received an “education grant,” meaning Hale received a federal Pell grant as it is the only “grant” listed on [Nossi College of Art in Nashville] financial aid page. The maximum amount one can receive from a Pell grant can change from year to year, but as of the 2024-2025 school year, students can receive a maximum of $7,395 for a school year, according to the Federal Student Aid office’s website. That amount is determined by how much a student’s parents are expected to contribute to the cost of college, the information a student puts on their FAFSA form, whether a student is attending school full time, and how long they plan to attend. According to a transcript obtained by The Tennessee Star of an interview of Hale’s parents by police, Hale began to use her own income to fill out her FAFSA forms when she turned 25, according to her parents. This likely would have been 2020, considering Hale was born in 1995. Hale’s parents suggest that she filled out at least one FAFSA form using her parents’ income. Assuming Hale completed a four-year degree and considering she graduated in 2022, she likely began taking classes at Nossi in 2018. Students can continue to receive Pell grants yearly until they receive their degree or until their eligibility runs out. Pell grants can be applied to a student’s cost by the school or be given to a student directly. Hale’s parents, Ronald and Norma Hale, have said that Audrey controlled the grant money she received in a savings account.

