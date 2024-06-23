Ahead of Philadelphia Rally, Trump Told Reporters That He Has Already Chosen His 2024 Running Mate

For months now, people have been speculating about who Trump will choose as his 2024 running mate. According to Trump himself, the decision has already been made.

Prior to his massive rally in Philadelphia on Saturday, Trump told reporters that he has made up his mind and that no one knows the details yet.

People are eager to find out who it is.

The Hill reports:

Trump says he’s decided on his running mate Former President Trump told reporters Saturday he’s made up his mind about who will be his running mate in November, but he has yet to tell anyone who it is. Trump told NBC News ahead of a rally in Philadelphia that he’s settled on a vice presidential choice. “In my mind, yeah,” Trump said when asked if he’s decided. Asked if his pick knows it’s them, Trump responded, “No, nobody knows.” The selection process for Trump’s running mate has ramped up in recent weeks as several candidates received vetting materials from the campaign. Trump has said he may announce his choice at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee next month. Sources familiar with the process have told The Hill the front-runners for the position are North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (R), Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.).

According to the Washington Examiner, some people are pressuring Trump to make the announcement before his sentencing in the sham New York case:

Former President Donald Trump is under pressure to name his running mate before his July 11 hush money trial sentencing to make sure he has a surrogate in place should he be sent to prison. Top advisers and even family members are growing concerned that New York Judge Juan Merchan will send Trump to jail, possibly the notorious Rikers Island facility, for his conviction on 34 felonies. That move, coming just days before the Republican National Convention opens in Milwaukee, would rob the GOP nominee of a chance to personally make his case for a second term in the White House. Should he be jailed, that job will go to Trump’s No. 2 if he has one at the time.

If this judge sentences Trump to jail, it is only going to prove Trump’s point that the system is rigged against him.