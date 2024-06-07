UPDATE: Kansas City Chiefs Lineman Who Suffered Cardiac Arrest During Team Meeting Still Unconscious

As The Gateway Pundit reported on Thursday, the Kansas City Chiefs halted all team activities after defensive lineman BJ Thompson suffered a seizure and soon after went into cardiac arrest during a special teams meeting.

In a statement on Thursday night, Thompson’s agent Chris Turnage said, “BJ is still unconscious at this point, but he’s stable, and his vitals are good.”

“His family asks for your continued prayers,” added Turnage.

Despite canceling all activities on Thursday, the Chiefs are expected to resume practice on Friday.

Per The New York Post:

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end BJ Thompson is “still unconscious” but “stable” following a terrifying medical episode Thursday when he suffered a seizure in a special teams meeting and went into cardiac arrest. “BJ is still unconscious at this point, but he’s stable and vitals are good. His family asks for your continued prayers,” Thompson’s agent, Chris Turnage, said in a statement Thursday night to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The Chiefs canceled team activities Thursday in the wake of Thompson’s scare, with medical personnel acting swiftly. Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo spoke briefly on the matter later in the day when attending a charity softball game. “Let me say this before I say anything, I’m thinking about BJ right now,” Spagnuolo said, according to Fox 4 KC.

Defensive coordinator for teh Chiefs Steve Spagnuolo told Fox 4 KC “It was scary. I think the guys were a little bit scared, I know I was. But a lot of praying and [head athletic trainer] Rick [Burkholder] and his staff did a terrific job.”