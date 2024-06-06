Kansas City Chiefs Cancel Team Activities After BJ Thompson Suffers Seizure and Cardiac Arrest

The Kansas City Chiefs abruptly canceled all team activities on Thursday following a severe medical incident involving defensive lineman BJ Thompson.

According to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero, Thompson suffered a seizure during a special teams meeting and subsequently went into cardiac arrest.

According to Pelissero, who received information from sources close to the situation, the incident occurred suddenly, prompting immediate response from the Chiefs’ medical staff.

An ambulance was quickly called to the scene. According to the update, Thompson is currently in stable condition.

In response to the incident, the Chiefs made an official announcement early Thursday, stating that the day’s Organized Team Activities (OTAs) were canceled due to the medical emergency.

The media availability session, which was to feature head coach Andy Reid and select players, has been rescheduled to Friday, June 7.

