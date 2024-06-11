UNHINGED: Conspiracy Theorist Rachel Maddow Fearmongers About Trump Sending Her to Immigrant Camps

Conspiracy theorist Rachel Maddow has once again outdone herself.

Maddow has joined the chorus of left-wing pundits claiming that a re-elected President Trump would use his power to target his critics.

In an interview with CNN’s Oliver Darcy, Maddow spun yet another wild conspiracy, this time alleging that Trump would imprison her if he wins the 2024 election.

Darcy, known for his own biased reporting, set the stage with a leading question: “Trump and his allies are openly talking about weaponizing the government to seek revenge against critics in media and politics, with some of his extremist allies even talking about jailing their fellow Americans,” he said.

“You’re one of his most notable critics on television. Are you worried that you could be a target?” he added.

Maddow responded with a tirade, seemingly losing grip on reality.

Here is the excerpt via Mediate:

“I’m worried about the country broadly if we put someone in power who is openly avowing that he plans to build camps to hold millions of people, and to ‘root out’ what he’s described in subhuman terms as his ‘enemy from within.’ Again, history is helpful here. He’s not joking when he says this stuff, and we’ve seen what happens when people take power proclaiming that kind of agenda. I think there’s a little bit of head-in-the-sand complacency that Trump only intends to go after individual people he has already singled out. Do you really think he plans to stop at well-known liberals? It also seems pretty clear that some people in politics might think they’ll be on the safe side — that they might even benefit from it — if they side with Trump. Ask Mike Pence about how that works out in the end. When Trump invokes the Insurrection Act to deploy the U.S. military against civilians on his first day in office, do you think he then rescinds the order on day two? For that matter, what convinces you that these massive camps he’s planning are only for migrants? So, yes, I’m worried about me — but only as much as I’m worried about all of us.”

This unhinged diatribe from Maddow is just another example of the extreme fearmongering tactics the left is resorting to as they face the possibility of Trump’s return to power.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that far-left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has claimed that Donald Trump is preparing to round up his political enemies if he wins election in November.

The Congresswoman made the remarks during an appearance on journalist Kara Swisher’s podcast, named On with Kara Swisher.

“I mean, it sounds nuts, but I wouldn’t be surprised if this guy threw me in jail,” she said. “He’s out of his mind. I mean, he did his whole first campaign around ‘lock her up.’ This is his motto.”

Ocasio Cortez- added that Trump would “round up” his political enemies once in office and that she was strongly supporting Joe Biden’s re-election campaign.

