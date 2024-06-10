AOC Says Trump Will ‘Round Up’ His Political Enemies, Throw Her In Jail If He Wins

Far-left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has claimed that Donald Trump is preparing to round up his political enemies if he wins election in November.

The Congresswoman made the remarks during an appearance on journalist Kara Swisher’s podcast, named On with Kara Swisher.

“I mean, it sounds nuts, but I wouldn’t be surprised if this guy threw me in jail,” she said. “He’s out of his mind. I mean, he did his whole first campaign around ‘lock her up.’ This is his motto.”

Ocasio Cortez- added that Trump would “round up” his political enemies once in office and that she was strongly supporting Joe Biden’s re-election campaign.

She continued:

I take him at his word when he says that he’s going to round up people. I take him at his word when he threatens journalists. I take him at his word. I feel like what we saw in his first presidency was an amuse-bouche to what his intentions are. He has learned from his mistakes of appointing professionals, and he will not make that mistake next time. … Trump does absolutely have a chance to win. That is why I have thrown my support behind Biden early and I support it vociferously. It is unequivocal that if Donald Trump wins, we are looking at the potential dissolution of democracy in the United States of America and the question about what would happen to me or the Democratic Party is a joke compared to the question of what is going to happen to our country.

The New York Congresswoman is far from the only elected Democrat warning that Trump will lock them up them on his return to the White House, while others have even speculated that he is planning to assassinate people.

Back in April, California Rep. Adam Schiff said he was taking the prospect “seriously” that Trump would send him to prison and making preparations for a potential prosecution.

“We’re taking this seriously because we have to,” Schiff said at the time. “We’ve seen this movie before … and how perilous it is to ignore what someone is saying when they say they want to be a dictator.”