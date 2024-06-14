Ukrainian President Zelensky Rejects Putin’s Peace Offer Calling the Offer an Ultimatum Message

Vladimir Putin on Friday offered a peace proposal to Ukraine to permanently end the War in Ukraine and begin negotiations.

The peace offer was immediately rejected by NATO in a statement by NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg.

NATO rejected the deal before Zelensky did.

But, Zelensky also rejected the peace deal calling it an “ultimatum message.”

It looks like we will be fighting this winless war for a while longer. When will this madness stop?

Russia Today reported: