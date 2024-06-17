UH-OH: Indian Astrologer Known as ‘The New Nostradamus’ Predicts That WW3 Will Begin TOMORROW

All of us have lived through enough hoaxes from alleged astrologers and visionaries and endless apocalyptical predictions – not to mention the Y2K scare and many psyops by globalists.

So here’s another potential one: Indian astrologer Kushal Kumar, known as the ‘New Nostradamus,’ has claimed World War III could begin on June 18, 2024. Yes, you read it right: tomorrow.

What makes this notable, apart from the usual pseudo-esoteric thrash content, is that there is indeed a heightened danger that the endless military escalations around the globe may lead to World War 3.

But tomorrow? Kumar says it’s the planetary alignments.

Daily Mail reported:

“Speaking to The Daily Star, Kumar said, ‘Now, Tuesday, 18 June 2024 has the strongest planetary stimulus to trigger WW3 although 10 and 29 June may have a say as well’.”

Kumar alerted that various international conflicts may be signs of the impending global conflict.

“Expressing concern, Kumar warned: ‘It may be observed here that predictive alert for better care and appropriate strategy involves careful and serious interpretation of planetary impacts while unintended human error or slip cannot be ruled out entirely’.”

Lucky for us, Kumar originally predicted June 10 as the war’s start date, so he is doubling down despite forecasting the wrong date previously.

Many are casting doubt on the accuracy of his predictions – not to mention, of course, those of us that do not believe at all at this kind of hocus-pocus.

“Despite the false prediction, Kumar now is confident that he sees June 18 as having the greatest potential for conflict initiation, while also mentioning June 29 as another possible date.”

Kumar professes to use the ‘Vedic astrology chart’ to make his ‘predictions’, a system rooted in Hindu culture utilizing alignments of planets and stars.

Kumar cites many geopolitical developments that suggest an imminent conflict: a recent terror attack in the Himalayas, incidents at the Demilitarized Zone between North and South Korea, tensions between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, Russian warships to Havana, China’s military exercises near Taiwan…

All genuine sources of global concern, but many local tension hotspots do not a World War make.

