UFC Star Sean Strickland Gives Trump Shout Out Following Big Win, Tells President Trump, “You’re the Man”

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, President Trump attended UFC 302 and was greeted with thunderous applause as he walked into the arena next to President of the UFC Dana White.

Trump was not only applauded by the fans but also received respect from several of the UFC stars on the fight card.

After winning his fight against Paulo Costa via decision, former UFC champion Sean Strickland said he plans to donate to Trump in his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan.

Strickland stated, “President Trump, you’re the man. It is a d*mn travesty what they are doing to you.”

“I’ll be donating to you, my man,” added Strickland.

WATCH:

Strickland also took a selfie with Trump following the fight.

LOOK:

Strickland wasn’t the only fighter to talk to Trump after the fight, Kevin Holland after defeating Michal Oleksiejczuk, jumped over the cage to shake hands with Trump.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Anthony Scott

You can email Anthony Scott here, and read more of Anthony Scott's articles here.

 

