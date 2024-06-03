Two NYPD Officers Shot in Queens By 19-Year-Old Illegal Alien From Venezuela… Living at Taxpayer Funded Luxury Hotel!

Two New York Police Department officers were shot in Queens by an illegal alien from Venezuela.

Officers Richard Yarusso and Christopher Abreu, both 26, was shot while investigating a robbery pattern.

CBS reports:

Two NYPD officers were shot overnight in East Elmhurst, Queens while investigating a robbery pattern involving suspects on scooters, police say. Police said the officers returned fire and shot the suspect in the ankle. Both of the officers and the suspect were hospitalized in stable condition. Mayor Eric Adams and Police Commissioner Edward Caban spoke with the injured officers and their families early Monday at Elmhurst Hospital. The mayor held up a police vest with a bullet hole, saying it saved one officer’s life. He called the shooting a “senseless act of violence” and a “total disregard for life.”

“They observe a male suspect drive a moped the wrong way on 82nd Street near 23rd Avenue and attempted to pull him over. The suspect then fled on foot, and our officers began a foot pursuit, which led for several blocks,” Caban explained. “During the pursuit, the suspect fired multiple rounds at our officers, who then returned fire.”

“We visited the officers and their families a few moments ago, they’re in good spirits, and the NYPD stands at the ready to assist them in the full recovery,” said Caban.

BREAKING: 19-year-old Venezuelan ILLEGAL who recently crossed into the U.S via Eagle Pass SHOOTS TWO NYC COPS “Because of this vest, a young police officer is going home” NYC Mayor Eric Adams 19-year-old Venezuelan illegal Bernardo Raul Castro Mata shot two NYC cops early… pic.twitter.com/8TLPzH1b2H — Unlimited L’s (@unlimited_ls) June 3, 2024

However, it has since emerged that the man responsible has been identified as Bernardo Castro Mata, a 19-year-old illegal alien from Venezuela.

According to The New York Post, Mata had been living at the migrant shelter in the former Courtyard Marriott Hotel, which typically costs members of the public around $250 a night.

2 NYPD Officers were gunned down last night during a traffic stop. Castro Mata is a Venezuelan illegal alien who invaded the U.S. in 2023 and was allowed in. He’s already tied to multiple robberies. He was living in a tax-funded shelter. pic.twitter.com/H4nG5RM2eD — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 3, 2024

Hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants have arrived in New York since Joe Biden seized office in 2021, many of whom have made their way to New York and other Democratic-run cities.

Mayor Adams has repeatedly complained about the situation and warned that the city is at “breaking point,” but has never gone so far as to suggest that the Biden regime secure the border.