Turncoat Mike Pence Triggered By Julian Assange Plea Deal, Claims He Deserved ‘Fullest Extent of The Law’

Former Vice President Mike Pence is very unhappy about Julian Assange’s release from prison.

Assange, who had been imprisoned in the United Kingdom for the last five years after spending seven years in the Ecuadorian Embassy, reached a plea deal with the Justice Department that will allow him to return to his native Australia.

JULIAN ASSANGE IS FREE Julian Assange is free. He left Belmarsh maximum security prison on the morning of 24 June, after having spent 1901 days there. He was granted bail by the High Court in London and was released at Stansted airport during the afternoon, where he boarded a… — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) June 24, 2024

Pence took to the X platform to express his anger at the decision, arguing Assange should have been prosecuted to the “fullest extent of the law.”

“Julian Assange endangered the lives of our troops in a time of war and should have been prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” he wrote.

“The Biden administration’s plea deal with Assange is a miscarriage of justice and dishonors the service and sacrifice of the men and women of our Armed Forces and their families.”

“There should be no plea deals to avoid prison for anyone that endangers the security of our military or the national security of the United States.”

The former vice-president, who is widely despised by the conservative movement for betraying millions of his own voters by refusing to challenge the results of the fraudulent 2024 election, was consequently destroyed in the comments.

Under the terms of the deal, Assange will plead guilty to a single felony charge of conspiring to illegally acquire and reveal classified national defense information.

The agreement guarantees that Assange will not face any further imprisonment beyond the 62 months he has already served in the United Kingdom.