Turkish Illegal Alien Arrested For Kidnapping and Raping 15-Year-Old Girl Entered US on Biden’s Open Border Invitation in 2023

Another one of Biden’s illegal aliens has been arrested for raping a minor teen.

Sakir Akkan, an illegal alien from Turkey was arrested and charged for kidnapping and raping a 15-year-old girl in Albany, New York.

Akkan entered the US on Biden’s open border invitation in November 2023 in San Diego and was “vetted” and released.

The New York Post reported:

An illegal migrant has been arrested for allegedly forcing a 15-year-old girl into his car, stripping off her clothes and raping her in upstate New York. Sakir Akkan, 21, is accused of targeting the teen after spotting her walking down a street in Albany in the early hours of May 14, the Times Union reported, citing court documents. Akkan, who hails from Turkey, allegedly jumped out of his Toyota Prius armed with a metal pole and threatened to beat the girl if she didn’t get in the car. Once she was inside, he allegedly sped off to an isolated street, took the girl’s clothes off and raped her, the filing charges. The teen, who lived in a group home close to where the attack unfolded, was cut loose soon after and fled to a nearby residence for help, according to the court docs. The alleged victim, who was taken to a nearby hospital, suffered scratches on her legs from trying to resist the attack.

In fiscal year 2021, there were about 1,400 Turkish illegal aliens that were apprehended at the southern border. The next two fiscal years, 2022 and 2023, showed a dramatic increase to about 15,000 for each of those years.

Last year, the majority of the illegal aliens from Turkey entered through the San Diego Sector, which is now the busiest entry for illegals.