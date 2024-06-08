Trump’s Impressive Fundraising Numbers Are Starting to Concern Democrats and MSNBC (VIDEO)

Since the announcement of the sham verdict in New York, Trump’s fundraising has been on fire and his campaign has raked in hundreds of millions of dollars.

Democrats and the talking heads at MSNBC have noticed and they are clearly concerned.

The far left network recently did a report on a Trump event in Silicon Valley and noted that it’s traditionally a liberal stronghold.

RedState reports:

RedState has written about former President Donald Trump’s sudden fundraising success, which has taken off following his conviction in the Manhattan trial. On Thursday, an MSNBC panel speculated about it, talking in part about it happening in Silicon Valley. The panel pointed out the early post-verdict fundraising numbers, including a major donation almost immediately on the heels of the conviction. But what’s really great about the MSNBC speculation is the claim that President Biden was “too quiet for too long.” That’s rich, when one considers the recent history of President Biden saying, well, anything. As the panel revealed, the former president had a roster of fundraisers and rallies on the West Coast; aside from the Silicon Valley fundraiser, Trump will be holding events in Beverly Hills and Newport Beach. When asked about Trump’s support in the area, the correspondent on the ground, Dierdre Bosa, the anchor of CNBC’s “Tech Check” referred to Silicon Valley as a “liberal bastion” – she’s not wrong – and evinces some surprise at having seen someone wearing “full Republican gear.” It’s not clear what “full Republican gear” involves, so we shall have to take Ms. Bosa at her word.

Watch the video below:

Former President Trump is kicking off a series of West Coast fundraising stops after his hush money trial.@VaughnHillyard, @dee_bosa and @BasilSmiklePhD discuss the Trump and Biden campaigns as the road to November heats up. pic.twitter.com/i3I18CnpYW — MSNBC Reports (@MSNBC_reports) June 6, 2024

This is the man hosting the Trump event mentioned in the report:

Why I’m Backing President Trump As many press accounts have reported, I’m hosting a fundraising event for President Donald J. Trump at my home in San Francisco this evening. Over the last couple of years, I have hosted events for presidential candidates Ron DeSantis, Vivek… — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) June 7, 2024

Something has shifted. When Trump can raise money in San Francisco, you know something has changed.