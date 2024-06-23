Trump Says he Pitched a ‘Migrant League Of Fighters’ to UFC President Dana White

Former President Donald Trump says that he pitched a “Migrant League Of Fighters” to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) CEO and president Dana White.

Trump announced his idea during a speech on Saturday at the Faith and Freedom Coalition conference in DC.

“I said, ‘Dana [White], I have an idea. Why don’t you set up a migrant league of fighters. And have your regular league of fighters. And then you have the champion of your league’—these are the greatest fighters in the world—’fight the champion of the migrants,'” Trump said.

Trump said that White did not seem to like the idea.

“I think the migrant guy might win. That’s how tough they are. [White] didn’t like that idea too much, but, actually, it’s not the worst idea I’ve ever had.”

While the idea was wildly popular with conservatives on social media, the remarks sparked the usual backlash among liberals.

Ally Sammarco, contributor for MeidasTouch, wrote that the idea was “completely deranged.”

Democrat Representative Bill Pascrell, Jr. wrote, “Speaking at a Christian conference today convicted criminal donald trump mused about creating a professional fighting league for migrants.”

