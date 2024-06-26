CNN Contacts Social Media Companies to Censor Conservative Media During Live Presidential Debate (VIDEO)

CNN is attempting to silence independent media and control the narrative surrounding the first 2024 Presidential debate on Thursday by not allowing the use of CNN’s live broadcast to report and comment on the debate in real time.

This revelation comes after CNN’s Kasie Hunt abruptly cut off Trump’s spokeswoman, Karoline Leavitt, after she brought up Jake Tapper’s history of comparing Trump to Hitler and told people to “Google ‘Jake Tapper Donald Trump.'”

It’s not enough to turn off President Trump’s microphone or to cut off spokespersons in interviews.

Jesse Watters compared this move to slapping a gag order on the Trump campaign. “We knew Trump’s mic would be muted during the debate, but we didn’t know his campaign’s mic would be muted before it,” said Watters.

It appears they took a page or two out of the Democrat playbook regarding gag orders and reaching out to social media companies and YouTube to censor conservatives.

According to Tim Pool, the far-left YouTube contacted him, stating that CNN is not allowing live commentary on the debate and that "they are asking other networks who are doing the exact same thing to abide by certain restrictions."

Per Voz:

CNN alleges that its request has more to do with image rights than anything else. In the preceding presidential election, Fox also sought to sue those who used its live broadcast to comment on the debate on internet platforms, though it eventually dropped the legal battle. Tim Pool assured this Monday that what the television network really wants is that "no one breaks its narrative." The commentator assures that preventing communicators like him from doing live monitoring of the debate with commentary and fact-checking is an attack against the basic principles of civic and democratic participation. "Now, of course, as with all presidential debates," Pool assured in a video on his channel, "that is the epitome of civic responsibility, of civic participation. We will be doing live commentary and fact-checking in this presidential debate, as we have done in all the others since the program has existed," he added.

