“This is the Definition of Corruption” — AG Merrick Garland is Now Calling GOP Lawmakers, Coercing Them Not to Vote for ‘Inherent Contempt’

GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna said last week that she will bring force an inherent contempt vote to the House floor after the DOJ declined to prosecute US Attorney General Merrick Garland.

“Under inherent contempt proceedings, the House or Senate has its Sergeant-At-Arms, or deputy, take a person into custody for proceedings to be held in Congress,” according to the National Constitution Center.

The Justice Department won’t prosecute Merrick Garland for contempt of Congress over the Biden audio tapes.

In a letter to House Speaker Mike Johnson on Friday, the department said, “The department has determined that the responses by Attorney General Garland to the subpoenas issued by the committees did not constitute a crime, and accordingly the department will not bring the congressional contempt citation before a grand jury or take any other action to prosecute the Attorney General.”

“The DOJ is not above the law. Garland is not above the law. Inherent contempt will be called up and brought to the floor,” Anna Paulina Luna said.

“I already filed the resolution and I will be calling up the vote,” Rep. Anna Paulina Luna said on Friday afternoon.

Senior Congressional Correspondent for Fox News Chard Pergram wrote, “Fox is told that Democrats would likely move to table or kill the resolution to hold Garland in “inherent contempt.” Thus, the vote is one step removed from an actual up/down vote on inherent contempt. If the House moves to the table, the issue is dead. However, if the House rejects tabling the measure, it proceeds to hold a vote on actual inherent contempt. Fox is told that Garland has reached out to moderate Republicans, pushing them to reject inherent contempt.”

2) The last time Congress used its inherent contempt powers, it held a Commerce Department official who refused to cooperate at the Willard Hotel in Washington for ten days in 1934. Fox is told that Democrats would likely move to table or kill the resolution to hold Garland in… — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 21, 2024

In a series of explosive posts, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna has launched a scathing attack on Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Reports are emerging that Garland is personally reaching out to moderate Republicans, urging them to vote against holding him in ‘inherent contempt.’

Rep. Luna wrote: