THEY HATE YOU: Democrat Congressional Candidate Says the Quiet Part Out Loud, Proposes RE-EDUCATION CAMPS for Trump Supporters

A Democrat congressional candidate has spilled the beans and revealed the complete Marxist nightmare likely in store for fans of President Trump if Democrats win in November.

Fox News reported Thursday that cannabis attorney Paula Collins, who is running to defeat Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) in New York’s 21st congressional district, uttered a horrifying comment about MAGA fans during a public Zoom Townhall that would make communist mass murderers Joseph Stalin and Mao Zedong proud.

Collins explained to her fans that a Democrat victory in November is not enough to ‘save the country,’ even if there is “a resounding blue wave.” According to her, a final solution involving sending Trump supporters off to re-education camps is imperative as well.

“Even if we were to have a resounding blue wave come through, as many of us would like, putting it all back together again after we’ve gone through this MAGA nightmare and re-educating basically, which that sounds like a rather, a re-education camp,” the fascist candidate explained.

Psst, Collins: you’re not supposed to say that out loud. Democrats are expected to act as “defenders of democracy” and pledge unity before cracking down on their political enemies.

Alex DeGrasse, a senior advisor to Stefanik, unleashed on Collins for her fascist and un-American remark during an interview with the New York Post. He also noted the Marxist congressional candidate had carpet-bagged her way to the district to begin with.

As Fox News notes, Collins previously lived full-time in New York City before moving to Stefanik’s district in the spring of 2024.

“This radical New York City Democrat Socialist who literally is renting a bed and breakfast room in NY-21 was caught on tape saying she wants to force Trump voters through “re-education camps,'” DeGrasse said.

Everyone knows she will be defeated by Elise Stefanik by a historic margin,” he continued. “This is yet another reason why President Trump, Elise Stefanik, and voters in Upstate and across America will clean the Democrats’ clocks at the ballot box this November.”

Rather than take back her remarks, Collins instead DOUBLED DOWN on having MAGA fans “re-educated” in an interview with Fox News.

“We currently have lawmakers, including Rep. Elise Stefanik, who misquote or misunderstand the law,” she said. “Even if MAGA were to be resoundingly defeated, we would need to engage in widespread civics education, which both red and blue voters acknowledge has been slipping in recent years.”

“The goal would be such that regular citizens could understand the process by which the state courts process matters, compared to the federal court circuit, and so forth,” Collins added.